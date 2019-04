By IANS

SRINAGAR: A Panchayat member was on Wednesday shot and critically injured by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

Militants attacked Abdul Majid Dar in his house in Kulgam in the evening, and he has been shifted to Srinagar for treatment as his condition is critical, a police officer said.

Dar was elected as an Independent member in last year's Panchayat elections. Reports said that he had later joined the Peoples Democratic Party headed by Mehbooba Mufti.