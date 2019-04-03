Home Nation

Rajasthan: 3-year-old girl kidnapped, raped in Bharatpur

The police acted swiftly and found the child crying in an abandoned factory behind the railway station. They found the girl in a critical condition. She was admitted in a hospital.

Published: 03rd April 2019 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

child rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

BHARATPUR: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped after being kidnapped from the railway station here, an official said on Tuesday.

Government Railway Police (GRP) officer Mukesh Sharma said, "A resident of Uttar Pradesh had got his son admitted in a hospital in Jaipur for treatment. He then decided to stay for the night at the railway station along with his daughter. When he woke up in the morning, he did not find the child and informed the police."

"The police acted swiftly and found the child crying in an abandoned factory behind the railway station. They found the girl in a critical condition. She was admitted in a hospital. After the medical examination, it was stated that she was raped," he told reporters. The police are investigating the case and looking for the accused, he said.

TAGS
Rajasthan Rape Sexual harassment Uttar Pradesh

