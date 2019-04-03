Home Nation

RJD president Lalu Prasad's prison ward inspected over reports of him using phone

The search was carried out by a joint team of the Birsa Munda prison officials and the Ranchi District Police, a senior police official said Wednesday.

Published: 03rd April 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Amidst allegations of jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad talking to his political associates over phone in violation of jail manual, authorities inspected his ward Tuesday, but said they did not find anything objectionable.

The search was carried out by a joint team of the Birsa Munda prison officials and the Ranchi District Police, a senior police official said Wednesday.

Prasad has been sentenced in four fodder scam cases by different special CBI courts in Ranchi and is in prison from December, 2017.

However, the convicted RJD leader is admitted in the paying ward of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here for various ailments.

"The jail authorities and we (district police) carried out the inspection yesterday (Tuesday) and found nothing objectionable there," Deputy Superintend of Police (Sadar) Deepak Kumar Pandey said.

He said such checks are conducted routinely. The inspection came hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accused Prasad of being in touch with his associates over telephone in contravention of the rules applicable to those serving prison sentence.

Reacting sharply to Kumar's charge, RJD's Jharkhand unit spokesman Manoj Kumar said, "We condemn Nitish Kumar's accusations on our leader.

When jail officials went and found nothing in the ward, how can Nitish Kumar level such unfounded charges sitting in Patna.

"Even the jail manual allows people to meet any prisoner once a week (Saturdays are fixed for Lalu Prasad to meet people)."

On January 2 and March 18, authorities conducted routine checks in the paying ward of Prasad.

Also media reports had on many occasions highlighted RJD supremo's alleged active role in seat-sharing talks among mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) allies -- which among others comprises Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress -- in Bihar as well Jharkhand.

Prasad is facing trial in a fifth fodder scam case in connection with alleged fraudulent withdrawal of money from Doranda Treasury in Ranchi in the early 1990s.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lalu Prasad RJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp