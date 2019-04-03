Will never happen: BJP's Tejasvi Surya slams Omar over his pitch for separate President, PM for J-K

By ANI

BENGALURU: BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday slammed National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah for pitching for the revival of the posts of Prime Minister and President for Jammu and Kashmir. Surya said such a thing will never happen under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Omar Abdullah said he wants a separate Prime Minister for Jammu and Kashmir. I want to make it clear that it is not Nehru government. It is Narendra Modi's government. It will never happen," Surya said while addressing the public during BJP president Amit Shah road show here.

On Monday, Abdullah had said that he would work for the restoration of the posts of "President" and "Prime Minister" for the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public gathering in Kashmir's Bandipora, the NC leader said, "Rest of the princely states merged with the country without condition but we had said that we will have our own identity, our own Constitution. We had our own 'Sadr-e-Riyasat' (President) and 'Wazir-e-Azam' (Prime Minister) too. By God's grace, we will bring that back."