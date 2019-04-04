Home Nation

191 unlicensed arms seized in Haryana after model code of conduct

Touching upon those who hold valid arms license, he said such people are mandated to deposit their arms in their respective police stations before the elections.

Published: 04th April 2019 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Licensed pistol, arms. ammunition

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police have seized 191 unlicensed arms and 281 cartridges since March 10 when the Model Code of Conduct came into force, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order)  Navdeep Singh Virk said Thursday.

He also said 64,245 licensed arms have been deposited by people at respective police stations in compliance with the poll code. During the period, an illicit arms manufacturing unit was also busted in the state, the ADGP said.

Giving details about the seizure made until April 3, Virk said maximum 24 illegal arms have been seized in Sonipat district followed by 20 in Faridabad, 17 in Gurugram, 15 in Panipat, 14 in Palwal, 12 in Narnaul, 11 in Karnal, 10 in Rohtak, 9 each in Jind and Rewari.

Illegal arms were also seized from Yamunanagar, Jhajjar, Hisar and Kurukshetra districts.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Touching upon those who hold valid arms license, he said such people are mandated to deposit their arms in their respective police stations before the elections.

"In view of these instructions, 64,245 licensed arms have also been deposited by the people in different police stations across the state," he said in a release here.

Virk said that police has also made elaborate arrangements for the free, fair and peaceful conduct of general elections, polling for which will be held on all the ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on May 12.

Additional central forces will be deployed to maintain law and order and also to ensure everyone can exercise their right to cast vote without fear on polling day in the state, the ADGP said.

Prompt and effective action will be taken against anybody who tries to take law into his/her hands or tries to disrupt the polling process, he asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Police Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp