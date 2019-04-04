Home Nation

AAP chief in Punjab seeks donations from the public

Mann has given his Paytm account number and says AAP means to do clean politics and not commit any fraud. He then gives an IFSC code for those who want to make a bank transfer.

Published: 04th April 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann (File|PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Short of funds, Bhagwant Mann, president of the Punjab unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Member of Parliament from Sangrur, has sought donations from the public to contest the Lok Sabha elections, promising that every rupee will be accounted for. 

In a video message on his Facebook page in Punjabi, Mann says, “I need your financial support to run my election campaign, so please contribute daswandh (one-tenth of your income) so that we can fight these parliamentary elections. Please contribute so that good people can fight the elections.’’  

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

“I have devised a way for that... Through Paytm you can contribute your daswandh, be it `1, `5, `10, `10, `500 or `1,000, as much as you want to donate,” he says. “When the money reaches me, I will tell you that it has been deposited in such and such account... and will give you the full account of where the money has been spent,’’ he says. 

Mann has given his Paytm account number and says AAP means to do clean politics and not commit any fraud. He then gives an IFSC code for those who want to make a bank transfer. Donors can also send money through Google Pay. Mann goes on to say, “You will feel proud if you contribute, as you will feel that you have tried to change the politics of this country by giving this donation.” He adds, “I do not have any black money like other politicians.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann AAP Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp