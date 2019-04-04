AAP chief in Punjab seeks donations from the public

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Short of funds, Bhagwant Mann, president of the Punjab unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Member of Parliament from Sangrur, has sought donations from the public to contest the Lok Sabha elections, promising that every rupee will be accounted for.

In a video message on his Facebook page in Punjabi, Mann says, “I need your financial support to run my election campaign, so please contribute daswandh (one-tenth of your income) so that we can fight these parliamentary elections. Please contribute so that good people can fight the elections.’’

“I have devised a way for that... Through Paytm you can contribute your daswandh, be it `1, `5, `10, `10, `500 or `1,000, as much as you want to donate,” he says. “When the money reaches me, I will tell you that it has been deposited in such and such account... and will give you the full account of where the money has been spent,’’ he says.

Mann has given his Paytm account number and says AAP means to do clean politics and not commit any fraud. He then gives an IFSC code for those who want to make a bank transfer. Donors can also send money through Google Pay. Mann goes on to say, “You will feel proud if you contribute, as you will feel that you have tried to change the politics of this country by giving this donation.” He adds, “I do not have any black money like other politicians.”