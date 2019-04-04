Home Nation

Accused's arms license violation of MCC, says kin of slain Punjab drug inspector

The victim's family alleged that Balwinder Kumar was issued the license for a pistol after March 10 when the model code of conduct had come into force.

Published: 04th April 2019 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Neha Shorie, senior official with the Drug and Food Chemical Laboratory in Kharar. (Photo | Twitter)

Neha Shorie, senior official with the Drug and Food Chemical Laboratory in Kharar. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab's chief electoral officer Thursday sought an "exhaustive" report from the Rupnagar district election officer after the family of woman drug officer, who was shot dead, claimed a violation of the model code of conduct in issuing an arms license to the accused.

"We will see whether MCC violations have taken place (in matter pertaining to issuance of an arms license)," said Punjab CEO S Karuna Raju here.

He informed that the family members of Neha Shoree, the deceased drug officer, had filed an application on Wednesday evening, alleging the violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) in the issuance of an arms license to murder accused Balwinder Kumar.

AlSO READ | Punjab woman drug inspector shot dead; accused later shoots self, critical

The family alleged that Balwinder Kumar was issued the license for a pistol after March 10 when the model code of conduct had come into force.

The CEO said he had also issued directions to all the CEOs in Punjab, seeking information on whether any new arms license was issued or any renewals were done after the MCC had kicked in.

After the announcement of dates for the Lok Sabha polls, the MCC came into force on March 10 following which all the licensed weapons were to be deposited with police stations or gun houses.

ALSO READ  | 191 unlicensed arms seized in Haryana after model code of conduct

As per guidelines of the Election Commission, the issue of license for arms should be prohibited during the period commencing with the date of announcement of elections. This ban continues to be operative till the completion of the elections.

On March 29, Balwinder Kumar had allegedly shot dead 35-year old Neha Shoree with his .32 bore pistol at her office in Punjab's Kharar. Later, he shot himself and succumbed to injuries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MCC Model Code Of Conduct Punjab woman drug inspector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp