Home Nation

BJP MLA in Maharashtra complains about fake Facebook profile 

The MLA mentioned in the complaint that the account was created with an intention to defame him as objectionable messages were posted on it.

Published: 04th April 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook logo used for representation.

By PTI

THANE: BJP MLA Narendra Mehta has lodged a complaint with Thane police against an unidentified person for allegedly creating a fake account on a social media platform in his name and posting objectionable messages on it, an official said on Wednesday.

Mehta, the legislator from Mira Bhayandar constituency in Maharashtra's Thane district, was informed by some local BJP activists about the fake account running in his name on Facebook following which he approached the police on Wednesday, he said.

The MLA mentioned in the complaint that the account was created with an intention to defame him as objectionable messages were posted on it between March 28 and 30, the police spokesperson said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 500 (defamation) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

No arrest was made so far, he said, adding that a probe was underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fake facebook profile Maharashtra MLA Narendra Mehta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp