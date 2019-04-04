Home Nation

BJP still most trusted to handle issues: IANS-CVOTER 2019 Poll Tracker

The gap between the BJP and the Congress is consistent among various sections barring housewives.

Published: 04th April 2019 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

BJP

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Despite being in power for five years, most of the voters spread across the cross-section of society feel that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is best suited to tackle issues concerning the country.

The latest findings of CVOTER-IANS poll tracker 2019 show that the people continue to trust the ruling BJP and feel that the party can best manage the problems.

The maximum faith on the BJP was posed by the unemployed as 42.1 per cent of the jobless said that the party can best manage or handle any particular issue.

IANS-CVoter 2019 Poll Tracker: Unemployment major issue, jobless feel BJP can best deal with it

The party got the least approval -- 22.4 per cent -- from housewives. Though only 15.8 per cent of housewives preferred the Congress, the narrow between the BJP and Congress among housewives is the thinnest.

Among land-owning farmers, 33.9 per cent said they favoured the BJP while 18.5 were ready to trust the Congress. Thirty seven per cent of the respondents who were government servant said that the BJP was the best choice while only 15.2 per cent beaucrats would go for Congress.

IANS-CVOTER 2019 Poll Tracker: Voters optimistic about India and their lives

The gap between the BJP and the Congress is consistent among various sections barring housewives.

Around 36 per cent each of the respondents who are in private jobs or self-employed favour the BJP. Around 13 per cent of private sector employees prefer Congress and 17.6 per cent of self-employed persons are for Congress.

Around 23 per cent of the respondents involved in fishery said they don't trust both the BJP and the Congress as 16.5 per cent of private sector employees also rejected both the parties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp