Beware! Temperatures in India are soaring for real this election season

By Online Desk

Heat waves are likely to singe the country in the next five days after temperatures hit the highest levels of the year so far. Northern India will bear the brunt with the mercury soaring. Saturday, March 30 marked the hottest day so far in 2019 in the NCR after temperatures reached 39 degrees Celsius in New Delhi, according to a report by AccuWeather.

Heat is expected to build specifically in the inland locations in NCR, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Hyderabad with temperatures climbing by 6 to 8 degrees above the average.

The peak temperature in the northwestern region is likely to exceed 43 degrees Celsius every day in the coming week.

Those living in the coastal regions can heave a sigh of relief for now as the heatwave impact won't be as dramatic. In the region including Surat, Mumbai and Goa, the temperature departures will be more in the order of 4 to 5 degrees Celsius.

Other cities likely to report their highest temperatures of the year so far in the coming days include Hyderabad, Patna and Kolkata. Patna and Kolkata may report their first 38 degrees Celsius day of the year during this time, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the Indian Met department on April 1 had warned that the heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in the southern coastal part of Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema this week.

On Monday, April 1, the maximum temperatures in the Rayalaseema district already touched 43 degrees Celsius, 5-6 degrees higher than normal.

As many as 10 other cities have recorded more than 40 degrees Celsius. According to the met department, dry weather and humid conditions will prevail for the next few days, and Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa and Anantapur, all of which experienced 42-43 degrees Celsius on Monday, will bear the maximum impact.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on April 1 had also extended their heatwave warning till April 3. While it applies to the entire state, the KSDMA warning said districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur and Palakkad required special attention as they fall under the category of places that are dangerously high on the heat index.

