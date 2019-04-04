Home Nation

Congress cannot circulate Rafale video, five other ads, says EC

The party, while seeking a review of the decision, alleged that the poll body was acting under the Union government's pressure.

Published: 04th April 2019 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi, Congress

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Election Commission has refused permission for circulation to six campaign videos submitted by the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, including one about the Rafale row, the party said here Thursday.

The party, while seeking a review of the decision, alleged that the poll body was acting under the Union government's pressure.

"Six of our election advertisements were rejected by the EC on different grounds. There was nothing objectionable in these campaign teasers and it looks like there is Centre's pressure on the EC," said Shobha Oza, state Congress media cell chief.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

According to the EC, one of the advertisements did not pass muster as it featured a disabled person. The poll body also took objection to an injection syringe filled with a tri-coloured liquid featured in one of the advertisements.

The video on the Rafale fighter jet deal did not get clearance as a case related to the controversy is pending before the Supreme Court.

Oza said the advertisement was satirical and it would not have interfered with the matter before the apex court.

A Congress delegation called on EC officials later and submitted a memorandum, demanding a review of the decision.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Election Commission Rafale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp