EC initiates inquiry against Meghalaya minister for using official vehicle in poll campaign

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Election Commission has initiated an inquiry into alleged violation of model code of conduct by Meghalaya minister A L Hek by using official vehicle to campaign for BJP candidate on Shillong Lok Sabha seat Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

Hek had gone to various places in the West Jaintia Hills district Wednesday to campaign for BJP candidate Sanbor Shullai on Shillong Lok Sabha seat, using an official vehicle allotted to him as Health Minister, they said.

Meghalaya chief electoral officer F R Kharkongor asked returning officer Abhishek Bhagotia to conduct a probe, who in turn instructed district election officer to ascertain the facts and issue notice after verifying the matter.

I have asked the concerned sector officer to submit a report, following which action will be taken as per guidelines on the matter, district election officer C P Gotmare said.

The matter came to light after a picture of Hek coming out of the official vehicle, while campaigning for Sanbor Shullai went viral in the social media.

Sanbor, a three times MLA, is contesting the general elections for the first time on a BJP ticket.

He is fighting to unseat Congress MP Vincent H Pala and four others, including a common candidate set up by the BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, on Shillong Lok Sabha seat.