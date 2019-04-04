Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP, RLP form alliance in Rajasthan

The announcement was made by BJP state President Madan Lal Saini in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and RLP Convener Hanuman Beniwal.

Published: 04th April 2019 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

RLP Convener Hanuman Beniwal with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

RLP Convener Hanuman Beniwal (L) with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

JAIPUR: In a jolt to the Congress, the Rajasthan Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Thursday joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), forming a new alliance in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

With this alliance, the BJP will contest on 24 of the total 25 Lok Sabha seats.

The announcement was made by BJP state President Madan Lal Saini in the presence of Union Minister for HRD Prakash Javadekar and RLP Convener Hanuman Beniwal.

Beniwal told the media: "The country's development is our utmost priority. We will stand together to ensure Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister again. The Congress has ruined our nation. Now is the time to rectify things."

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Javadekar announced that Beniwal will contest from Nagaur against Congress' Jyoti Mirdha.

"I will fight from Nagaur and I will also campaign across the country for the party," added Beniwal, a MLA from Khinvsar.

Earlier, Beniwal had planned to join hands with the Congress. However, the Congress spurned the RLP offer.

This is Beniwal's third tenure as MLA in Rajasthan. In 2013, he contested as an Independent after being suspended from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) following his remarks about corruption among party leaders.

He launched RLP in Jaipur on October 29, 2018 and won three seats in the Assembly polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan BJP RLP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp