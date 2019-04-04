Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Mayawati sells BSP tickets for Rs 15-20 crore each, alleges Maneka Gandhi

Maneka Gandhi alleged that BSP members who bought party tickets, are musclemen and they would eventually extract the money from the common people.

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

SULTANPUR: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency Maneka Gandhi accused BSP supremo Mayawati of selling party tickets for Rs 15-20 crore each.

"Everybody knows Mayawati sells party tickets and even her party members take pride in telling this. She has 77 houses and residents of those houses say with pride that Mayawati takes Rs 15-20 crore either in diamonds or in cash," she told a public gathering on Wednesday.

Maneka Gandhi alleged that BSP members who bought party tickets, are "musclemen" and they would eventually extract the money from the common people.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"I ask these armed men that from where they get Rs 15-20 crore for giving it to Mayawati? They would eventually extract Rs 15-20 crore from the common people," she said.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

While Maneka Gandhi will contest from Sultanpur, her son, Varun Gandhi, will be in the fray from Pilibhit.

