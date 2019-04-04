Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections: Dummy ballot paper in braille for Nizamabad for blind voters

There are 1,800 polling stations in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, each of which would given a dummy ballot paper consisting 36 pages.

Published: 04th April 2019 07:49 PM

People reading the braille

By PTI

HYDERABAD: With 185 candidates in the fray for Nizamabad parliamentary constituency, a mammoth dummy ballot paper for visually challenged voters was being printed in braille and would be ready by Friday, said founder-chairman of Devnar Foundation Saibaba Goud said here Thursday.

The foundation was engaged in the printing of the dummy ballot papers in braille. There are between 1,000 and 1,200 visually challenged voters in the Nizamabad constituency. The ballot paper, which would have 36 pages, would have 186 names, including NOTA, Goud said.

"By Friday evening, we will be able to complete the printing of dummy ballot papers for the visually challenged, Goud said.

He further said the dummy ballot paper would facilitate the visually challenged to vote independently as they would be given the paper with candidates' names and serial numbers in braille before entering the polling booth, so that they can chose their candidate and memorise the number allotted to him or her.

The disabled voter would press the serial number embossed on the EVM for their choicest candidate, he said.

Goud claimed it was his idea of coming out with dummy ballot paper and numbering in braille on EVM which was introduced by the Election Commission in 2004 poll for the visually impaired.

