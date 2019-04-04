Home Nation

Man who made turbans for PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath urges them to save his ailing wife

Published: 04th April 2019 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Ram Prakash, an artisan who made traditional turbans for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow last year, has requested the leaders to assist him financially to save the life of his ailing wife.

Ram Prakash took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said that his wife is battling with blood cancer which is why he needs some financial help for the treatment.

Speaking to ANI, Prakash said, "At the initial stage of the treatment I have spent as much as Rs 1 lakh. All my savings have been wiped out. I have urged the Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to provide me financial help."

"Despite having several cards no official in the town came forward to help me. I am sure that the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister will look into the matter and will surely take action on the same," he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Sushir Singh, Director, King George's Medical hospital said that Ram Prakash does not have income certificate which is why he is not getting financial aid from any of the authorities.

"But we are taking this matter very seriously and the hospital will help him in every possible way it can," a Dr Sudhir Singh added.

