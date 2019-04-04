Home Nation

Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat candidates asked to submit details of poll expenses

SP-BSP-RLD alliance nominee Ajit Singh and BJP's Sanjiv Balyan are among the 10 candidates in the fray in Muzaffarnagar, which goes to polls in the first-phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 04th April 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Notices have been issued to all 10 candidates from the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat to provide details election expenses from April 1, a poll official said Thursday.

The notices were issued by the assistant returning officer in Muzaffarnagar district, Observer OP Choudhry said.

SP-BSP-RLD alliance nominee Ajit Singh and BJP's Sanjiv Balyan are among the 10 candidates in the fray in Muzaffarnagar, which goes to polls in the first-phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.

Singh is the chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

They have been asked to submit the expenses on a day-to-day basis in a prescribed format, Choudhry said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muzaffarnagar Lok sabha constituency election expenses Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp