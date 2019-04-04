Home Nation

Navy to replace ageing Sea Kings with Seahawks

The Indian Navy’s maritime capability will get a ‘killer’ boost as the US has approved the sale of 24 multi-mission helicopters, which are to be inducted into the Indian Navy.

Published: 04th April 2019 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Navy’s maritime capability will get a ‘killer’ boost as the US has approved the sale of 24 multi-mission helicopters, which are to be inducted into the Indian Navy. India had issued a letter of request to the US government in November 2018.

The sale of Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopters under the government-to-government deal will add strength to the Indian Navy’s anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare operations.The choppers, made by Lockheed Martin, are designed to hunt submarines as well as destroy warships in addition to conducting search-and-rescue operations at sea.

The new acquisition will replace India’s ageing fleet of British-made Sea King helicopters.“It was long overdue as it will add to the important capability of anti-submarine operations which needed urgent replenishment,” said defence analyst, Commodore Anil Jai Singh (retd).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Navy Sea kIngs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp