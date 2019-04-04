Navy to replace ageing Sea Kings with Seahawks

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy’s maritime capability will get a ‘killer’ boost as the US has approved the sale of 24 multi-mission helicopters, which are to be inducted into the Indian Navy. India had issued a letter of request to the US government in November 2018.

The sale of Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopters under the government-to-government deal will add strength to the Indian Navy’s anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare operations.The choppers, made by Lockheed Martin, are designed to hunt submarines as well as destroy warships in addition to conducting search-and-rescue operations at sea.

The new acquisition will replace India’s ageing fleet of British-made Sea King helicopters.“It was long overdue as it will add to the important capability of anti-submarine operations which needed urgent replenishment,” said defence analyst, Commodore Anil Jai Singh (retd).