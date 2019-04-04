Home Nation

Ordinance Factories Board staff to protest budget reduction

In 2018, the budget of OFB was reduced and overtime working had been stopped.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The All India Defence Employees Federation will be holding a countrywide day-long protest on Friday against the reduction of budget and workload for ordnance factories, a release from the federation said. Workers will hold demonstrations and display placards outside ordnance factories across the country to apply pressure on the Ministry of Defence to accept their demands.

In 2018, the budget of OFB was reduced and overtime working had been stopped. Following unrest, the Budget was enhanced and overtime was resumed. But ordinance factories have again published factory orders with regular work hours (44.45 hours and 48 hours) without any overtime, forcing workers to agitate.

"And also when place workers are forced to work 48 hours in a week by management, they will boycott the same till they are paid Dot/ Time wages / Incremental wages for the same on Saturday," said the statement. Earlier employees had held a three-day-protest in on January 2019 for the same demands.

