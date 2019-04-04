Pakistani Army resorts to fresh shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch; one injured

Home Nation

As a precautionary measure, all schools along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts have been closed in view of the Pakistani shelling.

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani troops Thursday resorted to fresh mortar shelling and firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in which one person was injured.

"At about 1800 hours, Pakistani army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along LoC in Degwar and Gulpur sectors in Poonch district," PRO defence said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.

According to reports, one person suffered injuries in the incident.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army destroyed seven Pakistani military posts across the Line of Control in retaliation to the continued ceasefire violations by them.

Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations admitted three casualties among their troops at Rakhchakri in Rawalakot of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

As a precautionary measure, all schools along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts have been closed in view of the Pakistani shelling.

With Pakistan using heavy weaponry and 120 mm mortar bombs targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch, people have been advised to stay indoors, officials said.

Ten persons, including four soldiers, have been killed and over 50 people injured in Rajouri and Poonch districts since India's air strike on a JeM terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 in response to the February 14 Pulwama terror strike which had left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

