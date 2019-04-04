Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi​ left his wife without saying talaq even once: RLD chief Ajit Singh

A former Union Minister, Ajit Singh is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 04th April 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

RLD chief Ajit Singh

RLD chief Ajit Singh (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BAGHPAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who claims to be an advocate of women's rights and triple talaq, allegedly left his wife without saying "talaq" even once, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh has said.

"He claims he never lies but he has never said a truth till date. Children are taught to speak the truth, but his parents did not teach him that. He claims he is an advocate of women's rights, triple talaq, but he never said it to his wife even once and left her," Singh said on Wednesday at a rally here.

A former Union Minister, Singh is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. The seat is currently held by Sanjeev Balyan of BJP.

ALSO READ: Had Narendra Modi gone to Sri Lanka he would have said I've killed Ravana, says RLD chief Ajit Singh

Singh's son, Jayant Chaudhary, is in the fray from the Baghpat seat. The constituency had elected Ajit Singh and his father Chaudhary Charan Singh several times earlier.

As a partner of SP-BSP alliance, RLD will be putting up candidates from three Lok Sabha seats in UP. SP is contesting 37 seats and BSP 38, while the alliance has left two seats--Rae Bareli and Amethi--for Congress.

UP will vote in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Narendra Modi Ajit Singh  RLD

