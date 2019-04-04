Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi requests Wayanad to take care of brother, calls him most courageous man

In the midst of a massive welcome from the people of Wayanad, who gathered to welcome the brother-sister duo, Mr Gandhi filed his nomination in the presence of Ms Vadra and other leaders.

Published: 04th April 2019 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi greeting party workers in Wayanad. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Minutes after Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala to contest in the coming Lok Sabha election, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made an emotional appeal to the voters of the constituency to 'take care of him'.

Describing Rahul as her 'truest friend', Ms Vadra assured that Mr Gandhi will not let down the people of Wayanad.

"My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he won't let you down", she wrote in twitter.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In the midst of a massive welcome from the people of Wayanad, who gathered to welcome the brother-sister duo, Mr Gandhi filed his nomination in the presence of Ms Vadra and other leaders.

Mr Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad as his second constituency apart from his traditional constituency Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

"What an incredible day in Wayanad, Kerala as Congress president Rahul Gandhi files his nomination. Thousands gathered to share their love and join in the revelry", the Congress party tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Rahul Gandhi Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha poll 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp