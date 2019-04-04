Priyanka Gandhi requests Wayanad to take care of brother, calls him most courageous man

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Minutes after Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala to contest in the coming Lok Sabha election, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made an emotional appeal to the voters of the constituency to 'take care of him'.

Describing Rahul as her 'truest friend', Ms Vadra assured that Mr Gandhi will not let down the people of Wayanad.

My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he wont let you down. pic.twitter.com/80CxHlP24T — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) 4 April 2019

In the midst of a massive welcome from the people of Wayanad, who gathered to welcome the brother-sister duo, Mr Gandhi filed his nomination in the presence of Ms Vadra and other leaders.

Mr Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad as his second constituency apart from his traditional constituency Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

What an incredible day in Wayanad, Kerala as Congress President @RahulGandhi files his nomination. Thousands gathered to share their love & join in the revelry. #RahulGandhiWayanad #RahulTharangam pic.twitter.com/AORhTh1EDG — Congress (@INCIndia) 4 April 2019

