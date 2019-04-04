Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi​'s move to contest from Wayanad insult to Amethi, betrayal of its people: Smriti Irani

Rahul Gandhi is contesting from the seat in Kerala in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 04th April 2019 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BJP leader Smriti Irani on Thursday attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying his decision to contest from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala was an "insult" to the people of Amethi.

Rahul is contesting from the seat in Kerala in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Referring to the Congress chief, Irani said a person who is here in Amethi for the past 15 years has decided to leave his supporters and has chosen to file his nomination from another constituency.

"He is filing his papers from another Lok Sabha seat. This is an insult to Amethi and a betrayal of its people. The people will not tolerate this," she told reporters here.

The Union minister said this is because Congress workers know he does not have support in Amethi.

