Raipur Diary

Effigy of electoral malpractices burnt

An effigy representing electoral malpractices, often reported during the elections, was burnt as symbolic gesture to ensure clean politics in the country. Chief Electoral Officer Subrat Sahoo set on fire the symbols of various evils and immorality, to help virtues win against vices. He administered a pledge to voters to desist from getting influenced by cash or goods in return for votes, hate speech, or misuse of caste or religion.

HC puts up ‘Justice Clock’

The Chhattisgarh high court has put up a ‘Justice Clock’ in front of its main buildings. The LED message board will display information about the status of cases, their disposal, pending cases, and the ranking of the high court. The ‘Justice Clock’ will also share facts and information to create legal awareness among the masses, and show the status of cases disposed of and pending in each district court in Chhattisgarh. In 2017, PM Modi had envisaged the idea of a ‘Justice Clock’ and Chhattisgarh HC is the third in the country to have installed it.

Notice served to actor Aamir Khan

A Raipur court has summoned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for a remark made during the Ramnath Goenka Awards function in November 2015, when he spoke of “rising intolerance” and an “environment of insecurity” in the country. The court of special judge Leena Agrawal served the notice on a complaint filed by advocate Deepak Diwan, whose appeal was earlier rejected owing to a technicality. The notice was served to Aamir to find out his stand on the complaint. The court has asked Aamir to appear before it on June 19.

Feedback on GST shared

The Congress party apparently believes the goods and services tax (GST) is one area where the party can score since the BJP allegedly “didn’t do well and affected the Indian economy”, bringing up over 400 amendments so far. The chairman of the Congress party manifesto committee, Jairam Ramesh, and Ramesh Warlyani, the Raipur-based GST expert who is also Congress general secretary, deliberated over the implementation of GST and how business and traders got affected across the country.