Home Nation

SC cancels bail granted to ex-Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde said it is satisfied that there were breach of bail conditions imposed in December 2017 on Sao as his "unauthorised presence" was found in Jharkhand.

Published: 04th April 2019 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao. | PTI File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail of former Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao, against whom several cases of rioting and instigating violence have been registered.

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde said it is satisfied that there were breach of bail conditions imposed in December 2017 on Sao as his "unauthorised presence" was found in Jharkhand.

Sao had been directed to stay in Bhopal The apex court also comprising Justices S A Nazeer and Indira Banerjee transferred trial in 18 criminal cases against Sao and his MLA wife Nirmala Devi, who is also an accused in similar cases, from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand to Ranchi.

However, the top court rejected the state government's plea seeking cancellation of Devi's bail, saying in her case the deviation in bail conditions were minor in nature.

However, the court refused to accept Devi's prayer to allow her to stay in Patna instead of Bhopal.

Sao was a minister in the Hemant Soren government in August 2013.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogendra Sao Bail rioting case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp