By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A six-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth in a village here, police said Thursday.

The boy's family lodged a complaint at the Bhopa police station on Wednesday and a case has been registered, Station House Officer MS Gill said.

The accused is suspected to be a juvenile.

His age has not been ascertained yet and he is at large, he said.

The victim was sent for medical examination on Wednesday.