Home Nation

Southwest Monsoon likely to be below normal this year due to El Nino: Skymet

If the forecast comes true, then this will be the second consecutive year of a below normal rainfall.

Published: 04th April 2019 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

monsoon rain clouds

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Monsoon rains may be "below normal" this year, Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said on Wednesday attributing it to the El Nino phenomenon.

The monsoon is likely to be 93 per cent of the long period average (LPA), it said.

Anything between 90-95 per cent of LPA falls under the "below normal" category.

LPA is the average of rainfall between 1951 and 2000, which is 89 cm.

If the forecast comes true, then this will be the second consecutive year of a below normal rainfall.

East India, along with a major portion of central India, is likely to be at a higher risk of being rain deficient, especially during the first half of the season.

READ HERE: Tamil Nadu: 24 districts declared as drought-hit, number to rise in coming months

Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh are most likely to see normal rains throughout the season, the forecast said.

Agriculture, the major contributor to the Indian GDP, still heavily relies on seasonal rains.

Skymet CEO Jatin Singh said June may see rainfall of 77 per cent of LPA, while July is expected to witness rainfall of 91 per cent of LPA.

According to the forecast, June and July are likely to witness "below normal" rainfall.

August and September are likely to witness rainfall of 102 per cent and 99 per cent of LPA, Singh said.

"There is a 55 per cent chance of a below normal rainfall, zero chances of an excess and above normal rainfall and 30 per cent chance of a normal rainfall," the forecast said.

Skymet blamed the El-Nino behind a possible below normal rainfall.

The El-Nino phenomenon is linked to the warming of Pacific waters.

El-Nino has an impact on the monsoon, Air Vice Marshal (retired) G P Sharma, Skymet President (Meteorology and Climate Change), said.

"The Pacific Ocean has become strongly warmer than average. The model projections call for 80 per cent chance of El Nino during March-May, dropping to 60 per cent for June to August. This means, it is going to be a devolving El Nino year, though retaining threshold values all through the season. Thus, Monsoon 2019 is likely to be below normal," Sharma said.

He added that the three-monthly Nino index shows that by MJJ (May-June-July), there is a 66 per cent chance of El Nino, 32 per cent chance of neutral and two per cent of La Nina.

La Nina is linked to cooling of Pacific waters and is generally believed to be good for the monsoon.

The saviour factor, the Skymet said, could be IOD (Indian Ocean Dipole) which is likely to be in the neutral or positive phase during the monsoon.

Thus, it may be able to absorb some of the El Nino blues and possibly would support rainfall during the second half of monsoon, Sharma said.

The IOD is linked to cooling of Indian Ocean waters.

A positive IOD is generally good for the monsoon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
monsoon Southwest monsoon El Nino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp