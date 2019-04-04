Two IAF personnel killed in road 'accident' outside Awantipora base

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two IAF personnel including a squadron leader were killed and as many others suffered injuries in a road "accident" early Thursday near the Awantipora Air Force station in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a defence official here said.

"Four IAF personnel met an accident this morning at Malngpora in Awantipora. Two of the injured personnel succumbed to injuries," the official said, without giving any further details.

The deceased personnel are Squadron Leader Rakesh Pandey and Corporal Ajay Kumar, according to the official.

The injured personnel -- an officer and an airman -- have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, the official added. The Indian Air Force will conduct an inquiry into the incident, he said.