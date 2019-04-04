Home Nation

Woman constable attacked with acid after she rejects marriage proposal

The incident took place at around 4.30 am in Damodarpura village which comes under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station.

Published: 04th April 2019 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

acidattack-Meerut

Image for representational for acid attack.

By PTI

MATHURA: A woman police constable was attacked with acid allegedly by four men here Thursday after she refused to marry one of the accused persons, police said.

The incident took place at around 4.30 am in Damodarpura village which comes under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station, they said.

The officer was leaving for her duty when four car-borne assailants attacked her, SSP Anirudh Pankaj said, adding that two of the four men were identified as Sanjay and Sonu Singh.

After hearing her cries for help, some locals reached the spot and took her to the Swarn Jayanti Hospital.

The officer received 45 per cent burn injuries and was later shifted to Agra's M N Medical College, police said.

According to the SSP, Sanjay Singh wanted to marry the woman police constable. Efforts were underway to nab the four accused persons, police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Acid Attack Woman Constable Attacked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp