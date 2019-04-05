Home Nation

Accept it with honour and humility, says PM Modi on UAE conferring Zayed Medal on him

UAE Crown Prince, who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said Modi played a key role in enhancing bilateral ties to the level of comprehensive strategic relations.

Published: 05th April 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

pm_modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at his party supporters during an election rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, on 3 April 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday awarded the Order of Zayed, the highest civilian decoration of the United Arab Emirates, by UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. 
“We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal,” tweeted Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. 

“I accept this honour with utmost humility. Under your visionary leadership, our strategic ties have reached new heights. This friendship is contributing to the peace and prosperity of our people and planet,” tweeted Modi in Arabic, English and Hindi. 

