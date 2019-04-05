CBSE notice to no-show teachers 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sent notices to nearly 3,500 teachers across the country for failing to participate in the evaluation of Class X and XII board exams answer sheets.

This is the first time the board has initiated action against teachers on such a large scale.

The management of the schools to which these teachers belong will also be fined Rs 50,000 for every teacher who did not show up for the evaluation process, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathy said.

Last year, Tripathy said, the board had taken a very lenient view of the situation and notices were sent to only about 150 teachers for refusing to assess answer sheets.

“This time, a lot of emphasis has been paid on the evaluation process and nearly 2 lakh teachers had been extensively trained for the purpose. So, those who later refused to co-operate are not going to be spared,” the CBSE secretary said.

In Delhi, the board has written to the Directorate of Education to take action against 200 government school teachers who did not take part in the evaluation.

Nearly 1.7 crore answer sheets of 55 subjects for class X and XII board exams, in which over 31 lakh students appeared, are expected to be evaluated by the middle of this month. The board results will be announced in the third week of May.

