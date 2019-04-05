Home Nation

CBSE notice to no-show teachers 

This is the first time the board has initiated action against teachers on such a large scale.

Published: 05th April 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of CBSE schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sent notices to nearly 3,500 teachers across the country for failing to participate in the evaluation of Class X and XII board exams answer sheets.

This is the first time the board has initiated action against teachers on such a large scale.
The management of the schools to which these teachers belong will also be fined Rs 50,000 for every teacher who did not show up for the evaluation process, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathy said.
Last year, Tripathy said, the board had taken a very lenient view of the situation and notices were sent to only about 150 teachers for refusing to assess answer sheets.

“This time, a lot of emphasis has been paid on the evaluation process and nearly 2 lakh teachers had been extensively trained for the purpose. So, those who later refused to co-operate are not going to be spared,” the CBSE secretary said.

In Delhi, the board has written to the Directorate of Education to take action against 200 government school teachers who did not take part in the evaluation. 

Nearly 1.7 crore answer sheets of 55 subjects for class X and XII board exams, in which over 31 lakh students appeared, are expected to be evaluated by the middle of this month. The board results will be announced in the third week of May.

Boards stats 

  • Students from nearly 21,000 schools appeared in class X and XII board examinations this year
  • The total number of examination centres was 6,000
  • Evaluation of the answer sheets started on March 15 and is likely to be completed by April 15
  • Nearly 2 lakh teachers are taking part in the evaluation process
  • This year students had nearly 30% more questions to choose from
  • About 25% questions in many subjects were objective type
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp