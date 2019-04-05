Home Nation

Congress suffering from 'Muslim League virus': Yogi Adityanath

The tit-for-tat verbal duel was sparked with a tweet from Adityanath a day after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala.

Published: 05th April 2019 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath , Uttar Pradesh CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday dubbed the "Muslim League" a "virus" and claimed the Congress was affected by it, prompting the opposition party to retort that it was he who was a "virus" that would be "eradicated" in the election.

The tit-for-tat verbal duel was sparked with a tweet from Adityanath a day after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala.

"Muslim League is a virus. If someone is affected by this virus, he cannot survive and today main Opposition party Congress is affected by it. Think, if they win what will happen? This virus will spread in the entire nation," Adityanath said on Twitter.

The chief minister was apparently referring to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is a long-time member of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, equating it with the pre-Partition Muslim League.

He brought in the 1857 movement for freedom and its hero Mangal Pandey.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"In 1857, entire country fought against Britishers with Mangal Pandey, then this Muslim League virus came and spread in such a way that the country was divided," he said.

"The same threat is looming over the country again. Green flags are once again furled. Congress is suffering from Muslim league virus, remain alert," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Reacting to Adityanath's statement, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala called the chief minister "Bhogi" (hedonistic) and said the remarks were "completely intemperate".

"A virus named 'Bhogi' Adityanath has hung development in the largest state of Uttar Pradesh. People of Uttar Pradesh did correct that virus during the by-elections to some Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The virus will be completely eradicated in this Lok Sabha election," Surjewala said.

Adityanath had on Thursday accused Gandhi of having a "secret agenda" in Kerala with the Muslim League, the "same organisation" which caused the country's division.

ALSO READ | In veiled attack on IUML, Yogi says Rahul has secret agenda with party that split India

UP Congress Anshu Awasthi told PTI that the Election Commission should take notice of Adityanath's statement and take action.

"It was for the first time in the history of the country that the Pakistani agency (ISI) came over for inquiry in Pathankot under the BJP government. The country and its people know very well as to who is the actual virus," Awasthi said.

Awasthi reminded the BJP of its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. 

"How can anyone who had itself run the government with the PDP, which had taken 'terrorists for martyrs' and withdrew cases against the stone pelters, speak in this tone?" he asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UDF IUML Yogi Adityanath Muslim League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp