Fake woman IFS officer flashing UN link for police escort arrested with husband

Fake documents seized from them included a UN Security Council identity card which showed her designation as Nuclear Policy Officer based at Washington DC.

NOIDA: A woman, who introduced herself as an Indian Foreign Service Officer linked to the United Nations, and her husband were arrested in Greater Noida Thursday on charges of fraud, police said.

The woman had asked for a police escort, an act the couple had previously done in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad and Haryana's Gurgaon, on forged identity, a senior official said.

The couple, identified as Zoya Khan (34) and Harsh Pratap Singh (36), were arrested by crime branch team from the Pristine Avenue Society in Gaur City 2 which comes under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station, Gautam Buddh Nagar police chief Vaibhav Krishna said.

"Two cars with blue beacons atop them, a Mercedes and an XUV, were impounded from them. Both cars had logos of the United Nations. Two laptops, a pair of walkie talkies and a fake pistol were also seized from them," he said.

Other fake documents seized from them included a UN Security Council identity card which showed her designation as Nuclear Policy Officer based at Washington DC, a diplomatic identity card by the UN State Department with "Mission Afghanistan in Washington" written on it, he said.

The SSP told reporters that the couple had availed police escort services in six districts after the woman introduced herself as IFS officer and flashed fake link to the UN Security Council.

"The woman had created an e-mail id using proxy server in the name of UN Security Council and would then use it to send e-mails to the police chiefs of these districts," Krishna said.

The woman claimed that she is an MA in political science from the Delhi University while her husband said he worked in the SBI as a probationary officer and then quit to prepare for civil services, he said.

The couple has been booked under the Information Technology Act for forgery and fraud under the Indian Penal Code, police said.

A probe is underway to elicit more details about them, he added.

