Home Nation

From Left to Right: Ex-MP Tarai spurns Congress, joins BJP

Former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai joined the BJP here on Thursday in presence of senior party leader Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and national vice-president Baijayant Panda.

Published: 05th April 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai joined the BJP here on Thursday in presence of senior party leader Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and national vice-president Baijayant Panda.
A former spokesperson of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC),Tarai resigned form the primary membership of the grand old party on Wednesday even after being nominated by the party for Tirtol Assembly seat.

“I decided to quit Congress when I realised that the party has a secret understanding with the BJD and it was never serious of winning the elections,” Tarai said after joining the saffron party.
Expressing displeasure over ticket distribution in Congress, the former MP from Jagatsingpur said the decision of the party to field a person facing serious criminal charges from Paradip was the last straw for him. The Congress has nominated Arindam Sarkhel from Paradip. 
Sources close to Tarai said he wanted to be fielded from Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat which he won in 2009 on CPI ticket. However, the Congress fielded him from Tirtol Assembly segment without consulting him.

On his decision to join the BJP, Tarai said people of the State now want a change of Government in Odisha and re-elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of the country. A change of Government in the State is inevitable as the BJD has done nothing in the last 19 years, he said. 
Tarai further alleged that the Congress is not serious in fighting the elections as it wants further continuation of the Naveen Patnaik Government in the state. 

From Left to Right, the political journey of Tarai has come a full circle. He was elected to Lok Sabha from Jagatsingpur on a CPI ticket as the Left party had an electoral understanding with BJD in 2009. He was later expelled from the party over alleged anti-party activities following which he joined the Congress ahead of 2014 General Elections.
Former Congress MLA from erstwhile Khunta Assembly seat under Mayurbhanj Parliamentary constituency Biram Murmu and former Nimapara MLA Benudhar Sethi also joined BJP on the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bibhu Prasad Tarai BJP Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp