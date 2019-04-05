Microsoft Kaizala, a new health app for Railways staff

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Railway employees in the State can now avail quality health care services with the help of a mobile app. The app ‘Microsoft Kaizala’ was launched by Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav through video conference on Thursday.

Sources said all railway employees across the country will remain connected through the app which will facilitate health care services at 125 railway hospitals and 133 private recognised hospitals.

The doctors on the Kaizala group can view the medical history of an employee, pull out case sheets and aid in taking timely decisions.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone has four big hospitals, including one central hospital and three divisional hospitals at Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Vizag besides eight health centres at Paradip, Cuttack, Berhampur, Talcher, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Koraput and Vizianagaram.

Chief Medical Director of ECoR Dr Sukanta Kumar Mohanty said the app can be upgraded depending on a load of patients. General Manager of ECoR Vidya Bhusan and senior officers of ECoR witnessed the inauguration from Secunderabad.