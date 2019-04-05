Home Nation

Microsoft Kaizala, a new health app for Railways staff

Sources said all railway employees across the country will remain connected through the app which will facilitate health care services at 125 railway hospitals and 133 private recognised hospitals.

Published: 05th April 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone, Apps

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Railway employees in the State can now avail quality health care services with the help of a mobile app. The app ‘Microsoft Kaizala’ was launched by Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav through video conference on Thursday.

Sources said all railway employees across the country will remain connected through the app which will facilitate health care services at 125 railway hospitals and 133 private recognised hospitals.

The doctors on the Kaizala group can view the medical history of an employee, pull out case sheets and aid in taking timely decisions.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone has four big hospitals, including one central hospital and three divisional hospitals at Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Vizag besides eight health centres at Paradip, Cuttack, Berhampur, Talcher, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Koraput and Vizianagaram.

Chief Medical Director of ECoR Dr Sukanta Kumar Mohanty said the app can be upgraded depending on a load of patients. General Manager of ECoR Vidya Bhusan and senior officers of ECoR witnessed the inauguration from Secunderabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railway employees VK Yadav Railway Board Chairman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp