Inmates burn shelter inside Srinagar Central Jail
Published: 05th April 2019 08:46 AM | Last Updated: 05th April 2019 08:46 AM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: Angry inmates set fire to a shelter inside the Srinagar Central Jail after rumours spread that some prisoners were being shifted to jails outside the Kashmir Valley, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday night.
Police personnel rushed to the prison to help authorities bring the situation under control.
"There were no casualties or injuries," the police added.