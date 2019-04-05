Judiciary can’t be destroyed for transparency: Supreme Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on a petition seeking clarification whether the office of Chief Justice of India (CJI) is covered under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, observing that nobody wants a system of opaqueness, but in the name of transparency, an institution like the judiciary cannot be ruined.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was hearing three appeals filed in 2010 by Secretary General of the Supreme Court and the Central Public Information Officer of the apex court against the Delhi High Court and the CIC’s orders.

During the day-long hearing, the CJI remarked, “Nobody is for a system of opaqueness. Nobody wants to remain in a state of darkness or keep anybody in the state of darkness. The question is drawing a line. In the name of transparency, you can’t destroy the institution.”

The statement by the CJI came after advocate Prashant Bhushan started his arguments on behalf of RTI activist S C Agrawal and said though the apex court should not have been judging its own case, it is hearing the appeals due to the doctrine of necessity.

Bhushan termed as “unfortunate and disturbing” the reluctance of judiciary in parting information under the Right to Information Act and asked, “Do judges inhabit a different universe?”

He said the apex court has always stood for transparency in functioning of other organs of State but it develops cold feet when its own issues require attention.

He went on to stress that the deliberations of Collegium in appointing and overlooking judges, or lawyers, should be made public and information can be parted with under RTI on case-to-case basis, keeping in mind the larger public interest.

On this the bench said, “Of late, we are experiencing good people who have opted to become judges withdrawing their consent. On interaction, the reason appears to be the possibility of the negative observations, whether rightly or wrongly, being brought into the public domain.”

In such a case, besides losing judgeship, the reputation, professional life and family life of the person are all adversely affected, the court said.