LS polls 2019: Shivpal Yadav releases manifesto for party

Releasing the manifesto at a press conference here, Yadav said his party will work for the welfare of all sections of society after coming to power.

Lucknow Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia president Shivpal Singh Yadav releases party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at Lucknow Friday April 5 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) led by former Uttar Pradesh minister Shivpal Singh Yadav Friday released its manifesto for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"We will emerge as kingmaker in the coming polls," he said.

The manifesto promises setting up a commission for farmers, industrial reforms and working for the security and honour of the minorities, among others.

