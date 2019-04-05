Pakistani troops shells forward areas along LoC in Poonch

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani troops Friday lobbed mortars and opened fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts, leavng two persons injured.

"At about 1440 hours, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district," PRO defence said.

The Indian Army is effectively retaliating, he said.

On Thursday, Pakistani Army lobbed mortars and opened fire with small arms along the LoC in Degwar and Gulpur sectors of Poonch district, in which one person suffered injury, they said.

The Indian Army Thursday destroyed seven Pakistani military posts across the Line of Control in retaliation to the continued ceasefire violations by them.

With Pakistan using heavy weaponry and 120 mm mortar bombs targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch, people have been advised to stay indoors, officials said.