Home Nation

Pakistani troops shells forward areas along LoC in Poonch

With Pakistan using heavy weaponry and 120 mm mortar bombs targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch, people have been advised to stay indoors, officials said.

Published: 05th April 2019 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

For representational purposes.(FILE | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani troops Friday lobbed mortars and opened fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts, leavng two persons injured.

"At about 1440 hours, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district," PRO defence said.

The Indian Army is effectively retaliating, he said.

On Thursday, Pakistani Army lobbed mortars and opened fire with small arms along the LoC in Degwar and Gulpur sectors of Poonch district, in which one person suffered injury, they said.

The Indian Army Thursday destroyed seven Pakistani military posts across the Line of Control in retaliation to the continued ceasefire violations by them.

With Pakistan using heavy weaponry and 120 mm mortar bombs targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch, people have been advised to stay indoors, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Line of Control Ceasefire Violation Indian Army Pakistan Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp