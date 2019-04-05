PM Modi unable to list even one achievement of his rule: Priyanka Gandhi at Ghaziabad roadshow

By Express News Service

GHAZIABAD: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took part in a road show in Ghaziabad where she launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Campaigning for Congress candidate Dolly Sharma in Ghaziabad which goes to poll in the first phase of the elections on April 11, Priyanka urged the people to seriously think and vote for the politics which empowers them.

“Modi, in his rallies, keeps on talking about Nehru. I want to ask them (BJP leaders) that why is he not talking about what he did in the last five years. The present government has forgotten that you (the people) have given them the power. What kind of leader do you want? Do you want someone who works for you, or someone who is ‘nalayak’ (unworthy)?” said Priyanka from atop the car surrounded by scores of workers and residents.

Asking the people to realize the power that they have in their hands, the Congress star campaigner also questioned the brand of nationalism espoused by Modi.

“Should nationalism be just limited to Modi’s nationalism, patriotism? You went to Pakistan to eat biryani, you go all over the world hugging leaders, but we have not seen PM Modi greet or hug anyone common person from Varanasi ... Shouldn’t the martyrdom of someone in a rival political party be considered in a lesser manner?” Priyanka said, invoking the memory of her late father Rajiv Gandhi.

“Farmers are committing suicide, youths are desperately looking for employment.’ Hefty loans of industrialist have been waived.’In Bhadohi district near Varanasi all carpet industries are facing financial crunch due to GST and most of the units have closed down,” Priyanka said.

“On one side is propaganda politics, while on the other is the politics which wants to work for you,

The Congress general secretary appealed to the crowds to have a look at the Congress party’s manifesto and check what is promised for the welfare of farmers, small traders and students. "

“The GST brought by your government has killed your businesses, read the Congress party manifesto it talks about your rights,” she said to the crowds that had assembled at the main market area.