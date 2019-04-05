Srinagar diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Stolen luxury cars seized

Many luxury cars, which were stolen from other parts of country, have been seized by the Jammu and Kashmir police. An officer said while probing modus operandi of car lifters, the police came to know that the cars were brought into Kashmir and replaced with the cloned identification specifics of vehicles having a valid and genuine ownership and then sold at throwaway prices in the Valley.

Non-biodegradable disposables banned

The Governor’s administration has banned use of non-biodegradable disposables. The articles banned include disposable plates, cups, bowls, tumblers, spoons, forks and knives. “Government imposed complete ban on the articles made of non-biodegradable material listed in the schedule of the said Act, within the territorial jurisdiction of the state,” read an official order. The government is planning to conduct awareness drive for promoting use of reusable alternatives of the plastic products. Earlier, the administration had directed government departments to dispense with the use of single use plastic water bottles in their offices.

Infant abandoned at hospital

In a shocking incident, an infant was abandoned by her parents in a Srinagar hospital. Chief Medical Officer of SKIMS Bemina said that the infant girl was abandoned by her parents in the hospital. The infant girl is presently in ICU Unit of the hospital, where doctors are taking care of her. Police has registered a case. Police said the identity of the person who provides any clue or information on the parental identity of infant would be kept confidential. The Child Welfare Committee, Srinagar has taken custody of

the infant girl.

Tulip Garden thrown open

The Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Asia’s largest tulip garden, has been thrown open for visitors. Situated on foothills of Zabarwan hills, the Tulip Garden is spread over 18 hectares of land. Approximately, 7 hectares are under Tulip cultivation. The tulips of different colours remain in bloom for 20-25 day. The bloom depends on the temperature. The tulips are planted in such a way that they bloom in a phased manner.