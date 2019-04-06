Home Nation

11 Maharashtra tribal youths to climb Mt. Everest

Trained by experts to tackle the tough and cold mountainous terrain and genetically gifted with grit and agility, these 11 students will take up the challenge under the state's 'Mission Shaurya - 2019

Published: 06th April 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 22, 2016 file photo, trekkers pass through a glacier at the Mount Everest base camp, Nepal. (Photo | AP)

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A group of 11 tribal students including four girls from Adivasi Ashram Schools in Maharashtra will embark on an expedition to scale Mt. Everest on Sunday, an official said here on Saturday.

Trained by experts to tackle the tough and cold mountainous terrain and genetically gifted with grit and agility, these 11 students will take up the challenge under the state's 'Mission Shaurya - 2019'.

Chief Secretary U.P.S. Madan, Tribal Department Principal Secretary Manisha Verma and other top dignitaries gave them a formal flag-off on Friday evening.

The 11-member team comprises seven boys - Munna Dhikar, Shivcharan Bhilavekar, Sugriv Mande, Ketan Jadhav, Anil Kunde, Manohar Hilim, Suraj Aade. The four girls are Hemlata Gaikwad, Chandrakala Gavit, Antubai Kotnake and Sushma More, all of whom hail from the remotest and backward tribal hamlets in Amravati, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Palghar, Nashik and Dhule.

Their long and rigorous selection process started in August 2018 at the Gyan Bharti Skill Development Centre, Wardha, where 203 students with a good physique and an adventurous aptitude were trained in basic climbing skills.

From them 132 attended a second training camp at Bhongir in Hyderabad to learn rapelling and rock-climbing, out of which 41 were sent on a four-week sojourn to the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling for high altitude acclimatisation and learning essential survival techniques in the snowy heights.

The 30 who cleared this level were sent to Sikkim for three weeks of intensive training with the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure & Eco-Tourism to learn resilience, rescue tactics and camaraderie while summiting the 19,500 feet tall Mt. Lako Kang.

The 18 who made it through this were sent for a tough 12 days of training in minus 35 degrees temperatures to Stok Kangri peak in Leh-Ladakh from which the final 11 were selected for the ultimate challenge of attempting Mt. Everest.

This is the second time tribal students from Maharashtra will embark on a mission to conquer the world's highest peak in Nepal.

In May 2018, five tribal students from Chandrapure created history when they peaked Mt. Everest and planted the Indian Tricolour there.

Madan said the initiative helps empower the tribal community which would result in immense social gains in the future and wished the 11 youngsters success in their endeavour.

Verma said 'Mission Shaurya' aims to instil a belief in one's self and create a positive passion among the tribal children to dream big, boldly seize opportunities and serve the community and nation at large.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tribal students Mt. Everest Mission Shaurya 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp