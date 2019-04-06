Home Nation

2000 CAPFs companies deployed across the country to ensure smooth Lok Sabha polls

17th Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.

Published: 06th April 2019 11:42 AM

CRPF

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Around 2000 CAPFs companies have been deployed for the ensuing general assembly election across the country to ensure smooth conduct of polls, said a CRPF official.

He said, the CRPF has taken charge and is coordinating with State Armed Police Forces to manage and maintain the law-and-order situation during the elections.

CRPF jawans were also given training before being sent to sensitive states like Kashmir and Chhattisgarh. These jawans are equipped with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (B.D.D.S).

CRPF is chief force coordinator for election. Companies are deployed as per the sensitivity of the area. Hypersensitive areas generally require one-to-two companies. All the deployments are done by the District electoral officer with the consultation of force.

The force is also responsible for guarding of polling booths, escorting polling parties safely to remote areas and back to their designated areas, relocation of EVMs safely and maintain law-and-order in the areas to ensure smooth conduct of elections.

CAPF CRPF Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019

