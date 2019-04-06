Home Nation

2017 CRPF camp attack: NIA arrests another accused in Jammu and Kashmir

By IANS

JAMMU: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Saturday arrested another accused in a militant attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in December 2017 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The accused, identified as Syed Hilal Andrabi of Ratnipora village, was produced before the competent court to obtain his police remand for five days, an NIA source said.

"Andrabi is an active OGW (Over Ground Worker) of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit. He is a key conspirator who provided logistic support in the form of sheltering the terrorists and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF Group centre, Lethpora, before the attack.

"With Andrabi's arrest, total number of accused arrested in this case has risen to four," the source added.

The attack on the CRPF Group Centre, Lethpora, was carried out on December 30, 2017, by three JeM militants. All three terrorists were killed in the encounter, along with five CRPF personnel.

