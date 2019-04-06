Akhilesh Yadav wife Dimple files papers for UP's Kannauj Lok Sabha seat

By IANS

KANNAUJ (Uttar Pradesh): Outgoing MP Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday filed her nomination for the Kannauj parliamentary seat.

Calling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "a failure", she said after filing her papers: "After the SP and the BSP joined hands, the victory margin has increased. The BJP did not fulfil its promises and is using the security forces to distract the people."

Dimple Yadav will be contesting against the BJP's Subrat Pathak, whom she had defeated in the 2014 general elections.

Before filing her papers here, she was seen riding a chariot with her husband and children during a road show.

The procession was taken out with huge pomp and show. Hundreds of motorcycles and cars accompanied the chariot. On this occasion, SP General Secretary Ramgopal Yadav, MP Jaya Bachchan and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra were present.

People were heard shouting "(BSP chief) Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav will together upturn the fate of Uttar Pradesh."

Rajendra Maurya, Vice President of the SP's backward cell, said: "This time there is a coalition wave. We will win 75 (of the 80) seats in the state."

BSP district General Secretary Subhash Dauhre said the SP and the BSP are working hard to win the general elections together.