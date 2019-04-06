BSF jawan shoots himself dead, injures two colleagues in Tripura

By PTI

AGARTALA: A BSF constable from Andhra Pradesh committed suicide with his service rifle, after firing at two of his colleagues in a camp at North Tripura district, police said on Saturday.

The constable, B Durga Rao (38), was talking to a family member when he suddenly shot at one of his colleagues, Anil Kumar, on Friday night in Panisagar area, SP Bhanupada Chakraborty said.

Hearing the sound of gunfire, another BSF jawan, Dhanraj, rushed to the spot to overpower him and during an ensuing scuffle, Rao shot at himself and died on the spot, Chakraborty said.

Dhanraj also received bullet injuries in the tussle, he said. Both the injured jawans, whose condition is stated to be out of danger, are undergoing treatment at GB Pant Hospital here, BSF sources said. An investigation into the incident is on.