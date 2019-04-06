Congress grew with help of family, money but BJP on hard work: PM Modi

By ANI

SUNDERGARH (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in a veiled attack on Congress said that while some parties are built with the help of family or money, BJP grew on the blood and sweat of its workers.

Addressing a gathering here, Modi said, "There are parties (Congress) that built themselves on the basis of family or money, however, it is the BJP which built its foundation on the basis of the blood and sweat of its party workers. Our workers have not only tirelessly worked for the country but have also sacrificed their lives for it. Our workers have been brutally killed in Kerala and Bengal but that too has not deterred them to work for the welfare of the country."

Hitting out at the Biju Janta Dal government in the state, Prime Minister Modi alleged that the intentions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led party are not right.

"If the BJD had good intentions, the farmers would have got one and a half times the minimum support price for their crops as promised by your chowkidar. If their intentions were good you would have benefitted from the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme," he added.

Emphasising on how his government is working for the people of the nation, Modi said, "We have well-thought policies and have good intentions and it is because of this we have worked for the welfare of the poor, the deprived and the marginalised people of the society."

Furthermore, the Prime Minister also claimed that no party ever thought of carrying out air strike and surgical strike before the NDA government came in power.

Claiming that the BJP today is the biggest political organisation in the world, he said, "Today the BJP has spread its wings in the regions, where it was unimaginable for the party to make a mark. BJP is the biggest democratic organisation in the world. We are now a strong option gainst the Congress and other parties which were formed from within Congress."

Urging people to vote for his party, Modi said, "The 2019 elections are very crucial for Odisha. You have to decide whether you want to vote for a hardworking and honest party or a corrupt party."

Odisha will vote in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state will be voting simultaneously for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)