Congress is a sinking ship like Titanic: PM Modi

By IANS

NANDED: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday compared the opposition Congress to a "sinking ship" which will take down all who are on it.

"Last time (in 2014), the Congress was reduced to just 44 (Lok Sabha) seats. This time the situation is even worse. It has become like the Titanic; with each passing day, it is sinking. All those who are in it are either sinking or jumping out to other parties," Modi said while addressing a rally here.

People, including Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel and others like Rajeev Satav have chosen to run away from the battlefield by not even contesting the elections, Modi reiterated.

"The Congress itself is in a turmoil. The 'naamdar' (Rahul Gandhi) has run to Wayanad because his position has become uncertain in Amethi. After a microscopic analysis, he has selected a seat where the majority (Hindus) are in minority. From here, I appeal to the voters of Amethi to remember this insult of the Congress President," Modi said.

Taking potshots at Gandhi, he claimed that the Congress President's recent rally in Amethi was a total washout, and even the party's flag was not visible, indicating the levels to which it has fallen there.

Targeting the Maharashtra Congress, Modi said it has more groups than legislators in the state, so how could they work for the welfare of the people?

Attacking the Congress allies, Modi said that Farooq Abdulla and his son Omar Abdulla wanted two Prime Ministers -- one from New Delhi and the other from Kashmir.

"I ask you, is this acceptable to you? Say loudly, your voice should be heard in Jammu and Kashmir," the Prime Minister said.

Alleging that the Congress wanted to weaken the armed forces and trap them in false cases, Modi said the opposition party was willing to negotiate with the secessionist forces who took money from Pakistan to speak about separatism in India.

"The Congress wants to break the country. It is siding with the separatists. Its intentions became clear when they demanded proof for the Indian Air Force strikes. Congress is directly responsible for all the problems and fires raging in Jammu and Kashmir and our NDA government is engaged in dousing them since the past five years," Modi said.

The Prime Minister appealed to the people of Maharashtra to vote the Bharatiya Janata Party back to power in the upcoming elections, promising that "every vote you caste will come directly to me."

At the end of his speech, Modi asked the gathering to chant "Chowkidar" after him and urged every citizen in every village and town to be "Chowkidars" for the country.