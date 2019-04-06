Former vice chief of army staff Lt. Gen Sarath Chand joins BJP

Home Nation

Sarath Chand was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in June 1979 and retired as vice chief of Indian Army on June 1 last year.

Published: 06th April 2019

Sarath Chand, Vice Chief of Army Staff

A file image of Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson (centre) taking over as Colonel of the Regiment from Lieutenant General Sarath Chand (left)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former vice chief of army staff Lieutenant General (retd) Sarath Chand joined the BJP Saturday in presence of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

He has been in active combat leadership roles at every stage of command in the Army. "In today's global scenario, the country needs strong leadership.

I was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership that's why I am joining BJP," said Chand. The BJP has done a lot for soldiers, he added.

