Home Nation

Guard stabs colleague to death in Gurugram hospital

The CCTV footage showed the accused guard, identified as Naufil Anwar, committing the crime in a fit of rage.

Published: 06th April 2019 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes

By IANS

GURUGRAM: In a horrific incident on Friday, a security guard at a private hospital in Gurugram stabbed to death another guard inside the hospital, police said.

The incident took place at Sheetala Hospital here around 5.15 a.m on Friday morning.

The CCTV footage showed the accused guard, identified as Naufil Anwar, committing the crime in a fit of rage, said Sumer Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Zone.

Singh said: "The motive of murder is yet to be clear now as Anwar is at large. We have informed the victim's family and taking their statement to find some lead. Questioning of other guards and hospital employees is also underway."

According to the senior police officer, Anwar was deployed at the entrance gate of the hospital, while victim Jugal Kishor was performing duty outside the ICU located on the third floor.

As per the CCTV footage, Anwar went out from the hospital at 5.15 a.m, but returned to the hospital four minutes later and went straight to the third floor.

"Anwar repeatedly stabbed Kishor in chest, face and stomach until he died on the spot," the DCP said.

After committing the crime, Anwar ran away.

"The accused attacked the victim from front side. It shows how angry he was at the time of committing crime. Kishor's lung and hurt were damaged in the attack leading to his death on the spot," said forensic expert Dr Youdhvir Singh.

Anwar is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Ferojabad district, while Kishor hails from Bulandshahr. Both belonged to same security agency and were deployed at the hospital for the last one year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurugram crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp